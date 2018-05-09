WRKC Kicks off 37th Season of Club Karting

WRKC has kicked off their 37th season of racing this past Saturday with a large attendance of Racers and Spectators on hand for our first official race.

There was a great turnout of new members that included 14 rookies to complement our field of returning members with large numbers in all the groups.

The Cadet class was extremely close with Caleb Campbell taking the checkered flag after 12 laps. Junior lite provided nonstop action right to the end with William Adams taking the win. The Master’s group provided some of the best racing of the day with Dave Mordue picking up where he left off last season and took the win over Paul Harrison.

The WRKC returns to action this Saturday, May 12 for race #2. Come on out and be part of this family-oriented organization and fun.

Top 5 results from each group

Cadet

1) Caleb Campbell 2) Carson McFarlane 3) Liam Hofrichter 4) Aurora Trewolla 5) Avery Bowers

Novice

1) Isabella Rego 2) Scotty Watkins 3) Logan Prince 4) Nolan Hotfrichter 5) Ty Riopelle

JR Lite

1) William Adams 2) Tenley Jackson 3) Ethan DeMenna 4) Joey Woolsey 5) Michael Bauer

JR Heavy

1) Josh Bisschop 2) Gregory Chisholm 3) Connor Clubine 4) Piper Adams 5) Brett Lawrence

SR Medium

1) Austin Bisschop 2) David Miller 3) Ciarra Collison 4) Travis Weber 5) Wesley Tobin

Masters

1) Dave Mordue 2) Paul Harrison 3) Brian Wilkinson 4) Scott Elwood 5) Gerry Reis

Special Thanks to our Race Day Sponsor Flamborough Doors who specialize in high quality, functional and attractive garage doors. Thank you for your continued support of the WRKC.

A full schedule can be found at wrkc.on.ca.

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke only go-karting club and cheer on your favorite driver’s admission is always FREE.