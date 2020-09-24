WRKC Confirms Their 39th Running of the Oktoberfest Grand Prix

There aren’t too many karting races these days that can boast 39 years of pure history, but that is exactly what the Waterloo Regional Kart Club can say about their Oktoberfest Grand Prix which hits the track in Flamboro, Ontario on Saturday, October 10, 2020, for the thirty-ninth time, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition.

For four-cycle racers in Ontario, the annual WRKC Oktoberfest event is a highlight for local racing and the largest four-stroke event in Ontario as everything occurs in a unique one-day operation that often has a curveball thrown at them courtesy of Mother Nature.

The location of the race has changed a few times over the years based on where the Waterloo Regional Kart Club is competing, but the volunteer efforts of the club have always put their utmost efforts into their prestigious race. Welcoming drivers from out of town and other clubs while allowing WRKC club members a chance to close out their season with a substantial victory and add their names to the WRKC history books.

This year’s event is proudly sponsored by T. Weber Co. LTD.

There will be eight class options to choose from including Cadet, Novice, Briggs Sportsman, Jr. Light, Jr. Heavy (Honda/Briggs), Sr. Light (Honda/Briggs), Sr. Heavy (Honda/Briggs) and Masters (Honda/Briggs). WRKC club currently still races and supports the Honda four-cycle power plant for all of their categories but once again this year they have added classes for Briggs & Stratton LO206 engines that other clubs use as a purpose-built racing engine. Practice for the race is available on Friday, October 9th.

Many successful motorsports drivers coming through the Canadian karting ranks have made an appearance or two at the Oktoberfest Grand Prix. IndyCar drivers James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens, NASCAR driver Pete Shepherd and Paul Tracy are just a few of them. A trip to any short track around the region and it also wouldn’t be hard to find a driver who once competed at the WRKC Oktoberfest Grand Prix. Additionally, there has been a good selection of Canadian National Karting Champions who have tried their hand at adding an Oktoberfest title to their resume.

In keeping the tradition, every entered driver receives a goodie bag filled with all kinds of excitement at registration. Additionally, each driver receives a door prize from the table upon tables of excellent donated gifts. The club prides itself on keeping its members happy and rewarding those who show up to support this great event.

Early registration ends September 26th so get your applications in before the entry fee goes up.

So get your karts ready, the 39th annual WRKC Oktoberfest will be one for the record books!

COVID guide lines are in place and will be followed please see the clubs web site below.

Forms can be found on the http://wrkc.on.ca website.