WRKC Celebrating 36 Years in 2017

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club would like to welcome everyone to the start of our 36th year as an organized Kart Club for the 2017 season. WRKC has spent the off season working with our surrounding kart clubs to lock down their 2017 schedule while ensuring the least amount of overlapping events with our fellow kart clubs.

The 2017 season promises to be one of the best competitive seasons to date with many scheduled family activities through out the racing season which will conclude as it always has with our Oktoberfest Grand Prix on Thanksgiving weekend.

The WRKC is starting 2017 off with what has become another long standing tradition with our Flea Market and Swap Meet event on Feb 25. An event not to be missed in preparation for the start of the season.

The season of racing will kick off with driver training on Saturday, April 29 followed by club practice on Sunday, April 30. So come on out and join in the fun, all ages are welcome.

For more info please visit the WRKC web site, http://wrkc.on.ca.