WRKC: Bisschop Brothers Lead the Way on CKN Day

We were up bright and early for race number four of the 2018 Waterloo Regional Kart Club championship season. A special opportunity for us, CKN was the race day sponsor and we were very proud to be a part of the karting club where our karting passion began. We received a very warm welcome and as the clock turned to 8:00 AM, karts were fired and rolled out on track to begin practice and a very fast-paced race day.

Following two rounds of morning warm-up, a brief break for a drivers meeting was taken. It was a warm but overcast morning, with the sun peeking through the clouds from time to time.

The WRKC has stuck to their roots to promote racing and driver development and uses the inverted heat race format. The starting grid for heat one is reversed for heat two, meaning if drivers want a good starting spot for the Final heat, they need to drive their way forward in at least one of the races. The daily winner is then determined by the driver who earns the most points from all three sessions on track.

In the racing, a pair of brothers stole the show in their respective classes as Josh and Austin Bisschop drove to perfect race days in Junior Heavy and Senior Medium. Both drivers won all three of their heat races in impressive form and jointly earned them the honour of CKN Driver of the Day.

Behind Josh Bisschop in Junior Heavy, Brett Lawrence just barely nipped Jonny Robillard for second place on the podium while Piper Adams and Gregory Chisholm completed the top-five. Senior Medium has Wesley Tobin finish second ahead of David Miller, who was coming off of a victory at the Champion Ron Fellow Karting Challenge event at Hamilton. Ciarra Collison and Travis Weber were fourth and fifth.

In other action, Carson McFarlane used his race win in the Final to get ahead of Caleb Campbell in the Cadet category. Each had a heat win going into the Final. Liam Hofricher, Aurora Trewolla and Avery Bowers rounded out the top-five in Cadet. Isabella Rego finished off the day strong with wins in Heat two and the Final to lead the way in Novice over Logan Prince, Ty Riopelle, Ryan Tot and Scotty Watkins.

Junior Lite was won by Ethan Demenna, who just barely earned enough points to win the day after William Adams won the Final. Ethan Slote was only ten points back of Adams in third followed by Stevie Leskovar and Tenley Jackson. Finally, Brian Wilkinson controlled the Masters division with relative ease over Paul Harrison, Gerry Reis, Glen Lawrence and Scott Ellwood.

For the first time in many years, the WRKC will travel to another track for a club race as this upcoming weekend, racers will make their way to Canadian Mini Indy to race with the Hamilton Regional Kart Club. To learn more about the Waterloo Regional Kart Club, visit http://www.wrkc.on.ca.