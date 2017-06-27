JR LITE class taking the green Left to right Kart #24 Zachary Allison Center #9 Christian Alger and on the Right #24 Jordan Ramsbottom (Photo by: Lisa Black)

WRKC At Midway Point of Racing Season

WRKC is now at the half way point of the season with Race 6 complete. It was another great turn out with great weather that provided some of the seasons best racing to date with the Novice class providing the most competitive racing of the day. Cadets had some great heat racing followed by the final with Cole Newton taking the win for the second week in a row. Novice put on a great show with close wheel to wheel racing in all heats and in the final it was Ethan DeMenna taking the feature win. Junior light had a high Kart count which provided very competitive and aggressive racing all day in the feature it was Jordan Ramsbottom taking the top spot. Jr. Heavy feature was won by Josh Bisschop . Senior medium was dominated by David Miller who is a threat every weekend taking the feature win. Masters once again provided some of the best racing of the season with Brian Wilkinson taking the win for the second week in a row for the feature.

All this would not be possible wit out the support of our Race Day Sponsor R.E. Jelley and Sons Contracting Established in 1980 and proudly serving the GTA and GHA in both residential and commercial capacities.

Just a reminder WRKC has a weekend off and returns to racing Sunday July 9 with a new track layout in place for this race only so be sure to come out and join us, remember no admission for spectators, everyone is welcome.

Thanks to Flamboro Speedway and their continued support for the WRKC club. A full schedule can be found at wrkc.on.ca. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go karting club and cheer on their favorite drivers.

Top five results from all groups Race 6 :

Cadet : #1 – Cole Newton #2 – Wyatt Jelley #3 -Kole Slote #4 – Caleb Campbell #5 – Carson McFarlane

Novice : #1 – Ethan DeMenna #2 – Owen Colling #3 – Isabella Rego #4 – Tenley Jackson #5 – Scotty Watkins

JR LITE : #1 – Jordan Ramsbottom #2 – Christian Alger #3 – William Adams #4 – Zachary Allison #5 – Joey Woolsey

JR Heavy : #1 – Josh Bisschop #2 – Kyle DaSilva #3 – Brandon Douglas #4 – Russell Woodley #5 – Trevor Robillard

SR Medium : #1 – David Miller #2 – Andrew Welan #3 – Ciarra Collison #4 – Tyler Paquette #5 – Travis Weber

Masters : #1 – Brian Wilkinson #2 – Terry Ellwood #3 – Glen Lawrence #4 – Trevor McDonald #5 – Dave Mordue