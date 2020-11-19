WRKC Announces Exciting Track Updates for 2021

Next year in celebration of the Waterloo Regional Kart Club’s 40th anniversary, the club will be revealing major track upgrades. These upgrades include adding a chicane to the front straightaway, 3 entirely new corners, Formula One style curbs, and resurfacing of turn one. This addition of racetrack surface and curbing allows for up to 16 different track configurations that the club will be implementing into their series next season.

Multi-time karting and Canadian Vintage Modified Champion and professional engineer T.J. Marshall has been leading the planning for the new track designs. T.J. comments, “WRKC Members have been asking for alternative track layouts for years. With the new construction, there is an opportunity to run multiple unique configurations. From discussions with members and karters across Ontario, there is a lot of excitement for these new layouts.”

Jake Collison, WRKC executive member and long-time leader in the karting community, believes that the recent upgrades in the paddock area by Flamboro Speedway, along with the grandstand seating, location, amenities, and now complete upgrades to the kart track will make this facility one of the top facilities in Canadian Karting to hold club, regional, and national events.

These new renovations to the track will bring many exciting changes for WRKC members and karters across Ontario to enjoy. WRKC is a volunteer-based organization and these upgrades would not be possible without the support of our dedicated volunteers and sponsors. Construction for this project is already well underway and the new track configurations will be ready to race on come Spring 2021.

Stay tuned for more updates!