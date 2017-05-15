Senior Medium lining up to take the green (Photo by: Lisa Black / WRKC)

WRKC 36th Season Officially Started

WRKC has finally kicked off their 36th season of racing this past weekend after a postponed first race due to the cold wet weather on May 6. Mother nature certainly cooperated this past Saturday with a large attendance of racers and spectators on hand for our first official race.

There was a great turn out of new members to complement their field of returning members with large numbers in all the groups.

The Cadet class was extremely close with Kole Slote taking the checker flag after 12 laps. Junior lite provided nonstop action right to the end with Christian Alger taking the win. The Masters group provided some of the best racing of the day with Dave Mordue finally getting that elusive first win over Terry and Scott Ellwood.

WRKC club has the long May weekend off but returns the following weekend for a double header with racing on Saturday May 27 and again on Sunday May 28 so come on out and be part of this family oriented organization.

Cadet

1) Kole Slote

2) Cole Newton

3) Wyatt Jelley

4) Avery Bowers

5) Carson McFarlane

Novice

1) Ethan DeMenna

2) Quinton Murdoch

3) Ethan Dingman

4) Owen Colling

5) Logan Macrae

JR Lite

1) Christian Alger

2) William Adams

3) Nathan Alger

4) Jordan Ramsbottom

5) Jonny Robillard

JR Heavy

1) Tyler DiVenanzo

2) Madison Colling

3) Josh Bisschop

4) Matthew Glenn

5) Tyson Wassink

SR Medium

1) Adam Racine

2) Tyler Paquette

3) Wesley Tobin

4) Ciarra Collison

5) Dominque Smith

Masters

1) Dave Mordue

2) Terry Ellwood

3) Scott Ellwood

4) Trevor McDonald

5) Paul Harrison

Special Thanks to their Race Day Sponsor. EPIC Racewear is proud to offer individual custom designs – most of which are included with a race wear purchase. EPIC strives to avoid minimums, setup fees and other supplemental charges whenever possible. You can also learn all about their products by visiting their website at http://www.epicracewear.ca/ or contact them directly at: info@epicracewear.ca

A full schedule can be found at wrkc.on.ca. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join them. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go karting club and cheer on their favorite drivers.