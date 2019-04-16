WRKC 2019 Race Season is About to Begin

There aren’t too many karting clubs these days that can boast 38 years of pure history, but that is exactly what the Waterloo Regional Kart Club can say about their club and dedicated members when they hit the track in Flamboro, Ontario on Saturday, April 27th for driver training and then again Sunday, April 28th with open practice for everyone.

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club (WRKC) was founded in 1981 by Rob Good, Andre and Ron Demerchant. The WRKC is a grassroots division of karting sustained by a hard-working Executive team and many volunteers from within the club and the community.

The first year the Club organized 5 races at Bingemans Park. In 1983 the Club moved to Erbsville Kartway in Waterloo. Returning to Bingemans in 1991 the Club continued to grow significantly, obtaining renowned status as one of Ontario’s largest and most competitive kart clubs.

In the fall of 2007, a dream was realized. With the support of its past and present members and hundreds of individual and commercial contributors, the Club began building its own race track located at Flamboro Speedway. The future and a “home track” are now secured with a long term contract.

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club would like to welcome everyone to the start of our 38th year as an organized kart club for the 2019 season. WRKC has spent the offseason working with our surrounding kart clubs to lock down their 2019 schedule while ensuring the least amount of overlapping events with our fellow kart clubs.

The 2019 season promises to be a great one with every race day covered with a dedicated Sponsor! We also have many scheduled family activities throughout the racing season which will conclude as it always has with our Oktoberfest Grand Prix on Thanksgiving weekend. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go karting club and cheer on your favourite driver’s admission is always FREE!

The full racing schedule can be found on our website www.wrkc.on.ca/schedule/