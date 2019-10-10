World Champion Ben Cooper Joins BirelART for Rok the Rio and SKUSA SuperNationals

Amid rumors and speculation within the paddock during the last few weeks, BirelART North America has confirmed the acquisition of Ben Cooper for two major upcoming events. Set to compete at the ROK Cup USA ROK the RIO and Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, the three-time World Champion and 2019 X30 Senior SuperNationals race winner will race for the potent PSL Karting program under the BirelART North America banner.

“We are welcoming Ben back to BirelART North America with open arms,” explained Dominic Labrecque. “We had much success in the past, and Ben has had great success since then. His goal is simple for the remainder of 2019 and that is win.”

As one of the top karters in the world, Cooper will pilot a BirelART chassis under the PSL Karting tent in both ROK Senior and X30 Senior in November. No stranger to the top step of the podium, the Canadian standout will once again look to win in Las Vegas.

“I can’t thank Dominic and everyone from BirelART for the opportunity to get back to Las Vegas and not only defend my win, but also try and add another championship to my resume,” expressed the multi-time Canadian and World Champion. “If I did not think I would have the chance at running up front, I would not attend, but I have 100% faith in the product that BirelART puts on the track and in the end, hope to be able to fly their colors on the top step of the podium.”

BirelART and Ben Cooper will take on the 2019 ROK Cup USA ROK the RIO event during the week of October 30th until November 2nd before shifting gears and focus to the 23rd annual Superkarts! USA SuperNationals from November 20th – 24th. With race team, arrive and drive, tent and transport and product support and sales available, interested parties are asked to contact Dominic Labrecque at BirelART North America.

