Woods-Toth Unstoppable in ROK Senior

Patrick Woods-Toth (BirelART) left his mark on the Canadian Mini Indy circuit on Sunday, cruising in the CKN Dash for Cash ROK Senior Final to a near 10-second victory and an $1100.00 payout.

From the drop of the green flag, Woods-Toth jumped to an early lead. Robert Soroka (RedSpeed) tried his best to keep up in the opening laps, but the pace of Woods-Toth was too much, and the race leader began to pull away.

From his front-row starting spot, Connor Pritiko (BirelART) slipped back to fourth on lap one as Soroka and Dale Curran (CL Kart) were able to take advantage. Pritiko was able to get around Curran on lap three and was able to close up on Soroka as the laps ticked away, but didn’t have enough to contend for the second position.

Woods-Toth took home the $1000.00 cash for the win, plus the bonus $100.00 for leading every lap. Soroka and Pritiko stood alongside on the podium, with hopes of being able to attack in next weekends MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at CMI.

Curran and Daniel Fellows (BirelART) completed the top-five, with Fellows charging from tenth on the grid to fifth on the final lap after Andrew Maciel (TonyKart) withdrew on the final lap with a mechanical issue.

Race Result: CKN Dash for Cash ROK Senior Final