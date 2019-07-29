Woods-Toth Continues to Roll in Rok Senior with Double-Victory at Mosport

It was a great month of July for Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART). When the month started, he was at Mosport Kartways for MRFKC3 and scored a race win as well as a runner-up finish that helped him leap into the points lead in Rok Senior. Two weeks later he was celebrating victory at the Canadian Open and ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and on the final weekend of the month, he extended his points lead in the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship after sweeping the Finals back at Mosport Kartways.

On Saturday it was a perfect day for Woods-Toth, as he secured the fastest lap bonus of 25 points in Qualifying and led every lap of the Final. He was pressured by Nicholas Hornbostel (REM/Kosmic), his championship rival, but Woods-Toth kept enough distance between the two that no pass could be made. Dale Curran was the third driver on the podium, displaying another great performance since moving up to the Senior division in round three. Chris Chanko (VSR/TonyKart) and Matthew Miles (KGR/Exprit) were fourth and fifth, escaping the intense action that built up in the battle for sixth.

Hornbostel made a great move going up the hill at the start of Sunday’s Final to catch Woods-Toth a little off guard and take an early lead in the race, but Nolan Bower (VSR/TonyKart) got the benefit and took the lead by the time the group made it to corner three. Hornbostel slotted into second, followed by Cole Hooton (Prime/BirelART) and Woods-Toth.

Woods-Toth recovered to third before the lap was complete and then set his sights on the leaders. Bower’s lead lasted only one lap as Hornbostel went to the point and Woods-Toth followed him through. On lap five, Woods-Toth jumped to the lead with the support of Hooton, moving Hornbostel back to fourth by the time he settled into line.

From there, Woods-Toth was off to the races, pulling out to a two-second victory. Hornbostel recovered to finish second keep his points loss at a minimum. He actually came out scratch with the 25-point bonus for qualifying first in the morning. In the race for third, Bower held off Hotton for a step on the podium, while Mark Davis (KGR/Exprit) completed the top-five.

The spread is 240 points between Woods-Toth and Hornbostel heading back to Goodwood and it’s going to be a great showdown for the title and the ticket to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy.

The final round of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship hits the track at Goodwood Kartways on September 7 and champions will be crowned!