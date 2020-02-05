Woods-Toth and Nepveu Gunning for SKUSA Winter Series Championship

We’re heading back to the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex this weekend for the conclusion of the 2020 SuperKarts! USA Winter Series where a pair of Canadian drivers have a shot of taking home the very coveted X30 Senior title.

In round one last month, Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime-PSL/BirelART) scored an impressive race win on Saturday, overtaking for the lead in the final corner to beat 4-time SKUSA Pro Tour champion Ryan Norberg to victory. On Sunday, Thomas Nepveu (PSL/BirelART) scored his first podium appearance as a Senior, finishing third, one position better than his Saturday finish, and scoring enough points to put himself in the running for the title.

Woods-Toth trails Norberg by one point heading into the weekend, which will feature two complete race days on the reverse direction of the AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex circuit. Sitting in third, Nepveu is only 28 markers behind Norberg.

Homestead is a circuit where Woods-Toth has never finished lower than sixth in X30 Senior competition, so we asked him what about the circuit has helped him scored such a great record and what it would mean to him to win the title this weekend.

“For whatever reason, I really connect well with Homestead. I’ve always had good success racing here. The big difference for me at the start of this year has been the full package coming together with the BirelART chassis prepared by Prime Powerteam and GFR engines with Alexis Araujo’s technical assistance. The outstanding package I’ve been provided along with our perfect team chemistry has made us a real contender for the championship.

Winning the SKUSA Winter Series in X30 Senior would be amazing. Since my partnership with Prime Powerteam and Trevor Wickens started last year we have been working extremely hard to get to that top step of the podium. In Canada we had great success winning many national races, however winning a SKUSA championship with the level of competition being so high would definitely be the cherry on the cake. Last year I finished second place in the championship with a difficult first round, ending the series with three podium finishes in a row. This year we are looking to close the deal and lock the championship up.”

-Patrick Woods-Toth



With anything possible in the category that attracted 52 entrants for round one, this championship race is far from over.

