Wickens: “We have the tools to win even more races this season”

Prime Powerteam is set up and ready for action this weekend at Goodwood Kartways, and the team from Hamilton, Ontario has a stacked house of racers vying for victory in the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

21 racers from across the region will power their BirelART chassis with either a Briggs 206 engines or a Vortex Rok powerplant in the first major event of the season in Ontario. With great numbers expected across all categories, Prime Powerteam drivers will have their work cut out for them.

Team manager Trevor Wickens is amped up for the Canadian season to begin, noting an improved set of team staff, chassis development and continued work with key engine builders to ensure his drivers have the best tools to succeed.

“Coming off a very successful 2018 season we have worked hard over the offseason to be even stronger. With many impressive team signings and improved internal team staff, we are looking for big things in 2019.”

“The 2019 BirelART material has been working incredibly well around the world. Matched with Briggs power from PRO Racing Engines and ROK engines from Legree Racing Engines, we have the tools to win even more races this season.”

After organizing a two-day test last week, where many of the Prime drivers shook off their rust and got up to speed on the Goodwood Kartways circuit, some stuck around and competed in the TRAK club race to get some racing action. It was a successful weekend with plenty of data collected before everyone reconvenes for this weekends MRKFC event.

In the Rok Cup categories, Prime has eleven drivers vying for the championship that present the opportunity represent Canada at the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy.

Defending Mini Rok class champion Frankie Esposito will be joined by returning teammate Cooper Simpson and new recruits Ashton Henckel and Michael Ricco. After recovery from an early-season injury, Jackson Pearsall will also suit up in Mini Rok.

The lone Prime driver in Rok Junior will be Connor Pritiko, a sophomore in the category. In Senior Rok, Prime has added Quebec driver Patrick Woods-Toth, who will join Cole Hooton and Mackenzie Clark, who made his Formula 1600 debut this past weekend and has now stepped up to the Senior ranks. Rounding out the roster will be a trio of Rok Shifter drivers as Justin Luik and Xingran Tang welcome Zachary Shearer to the squad. All three were in Ocala, Florida in March for the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour race and are ready to race.

Ten drivers are set for Briggs and Stratton competition at Goodwood as well. Henckel will pull double-duty this weekend as he’s also registered in Briggs Cadet alongside Caleb Campbell, who is making his debut with the team. Marco Felice has the support of Logan Ferguson and Logan Pacza, as the trio will work together to take on some of Canada’s best Junior Briggs drivers.

Senior Briggs has three familiar names on the roster, Jordan Prior, David Barnes and Evan McIntosh joined by new recruit Jamie Basset. Finally, Rich Folino is the lone Prime driver taking on the Briggs Masters veterans this season. Between these two categories, plenty of podiums are expected this season.

Interested in joining Prime Powerteam for future events this season or need to purchase BirelART chassis and parts? Be sure to contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.