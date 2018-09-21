Wickens: “2018 has been incredible for Prime Powerteam”

Reflecting on a very successful 2018 season thus far, Trevor Wickens of Prime Powerteam can’t help but smile when he recounts just some of the highlights his team has confirmed nine months into the race season.

“2018 has been incredible for Prime Powerteam. From the first checkered flag in West Palm Beach that saw Robert Wickens take the win over some of the worlds best KZ drivers, to Ryan MacDermid’s massive X30 Senior SKUSA Pro Tour victory, capped off with a heroic sweep of all the ROK classes at CRFKC Goodwood.”

These three moments and many more throughout the year have elevated Prime Powerteam to a status they well deserve, one of Canada’s best kart racing programs.

The Prime Powerteam is supported by the BirelART chassis line, helping the brand secure the most victories calculated by CanadianKartingNews.com on their 2018 CKN Summer Tour, which has attended nearly every major karting event in Canada.

Wickens knows it isn’t just a few drivers helping make all of this year’s success possible either, but the entire team of drivers, mechanics and supporters.

“The racing world is filled with bad days and good days, but we can say with confidence that we had many more good days this year. That speaks volume to the program and material we were able to supply to our drivers.”

“I would like to personally thank all the team mechanics, driver coaches and data coaches for their tireless efforts. As well, as the drivers and family’s for there undying trust in us. Our team is closer then most, it means a lot when we can win and lose together.”

With the Canadian season coming to a close, Prime Powerteam is now looking towards a number of international events to cap off the season. Team drivers Justin Luik, Frankie Esposito and Mackenzie Clark along with Wickens will travel to Italy for the ROK Cup International Final in October and race with the BirelART Junior Team. Two weeks later Prime will be in Las Vegas for the first of two events in Sin City, ROK the RIO. That will be followed up by the prestigious SKUSA SuperNationals.

Both events will take place at the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino and the team has a few spots left under the tent for drivers interested in competing. Be sure to contact trevor@primepowerteam.com to solidify your spot on the Prime Powerteam roster for these superb international events!

“Las Vegas is always special for drivers and teams. Having two events at the same place this year will be exciting and I’d really like to continue showing the big US teams how powerful the Prime Powerteam is. We only have a few spots left under the tent for both events, so those who are on the fence about racing, should reach out sooner rather than later to ensure a spot.”

The team is also beginning their preparation for the winter season in Florida. Prime will support drivers at both the SKUSA Winter Series and the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour.

Finally, lightly used race team karts are available for purchase from Prime. All new 2018 chassis are also on sale with 2019 chassis available in the near future.