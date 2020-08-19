Western Canadian Racers Prepare for Canada Final in Warburg, AB

Western Canada’s fastest kart racers are busy preparing for their biggest event of the 2020 season as the Canada Final hosted by Max Karting Group will take place on August 28-30 at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta.

Coveted tickets to the 2020 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals are up for grabs in all of the Rotax Max categories, while Briggs 206 and Shifter classes are also on the weekend schedule.

Registration for the event is open on the http://maxkartinggroup.com website, with early registration closing on August 22.

If any of the Briggs classes, or Max Masters or Shifter reach 10 entries, they will compete for a prize pot of $1000.00, with $550.00 to the race winner, $250.00 to second and $75.00 to third.

Looking to defend their Rotax titles from 2019, Noel Dowler (DD2 Max), Griffin Dowler (Senior Max) and Jared Freeston (DD2 Masters) have entered the competition, while Junior champion Jason Leung has stepped up to Senior Max. Unfortunately, Mini-Max defending champion Kieran Hartley will not be in action.

We have learned that Scott Campbell that enter his name in Rotax DD2 Masters. He will be seeking his 13th trip to the Rotax Grand Finals, which include a victory in 2010 and vice-champion honours in 2012 and 2013.

Notable drivers already registered for the event include Canadian Touring Car Championship driver Matthew Taskinen in Rotax DD2 and Challenge of the Americas 100cc Junior Champion Alex Berg in Junior Max.

A selection of Rotax Senior drivers that have competed on Team Canada in the past could make it the race of the weekend to watch as Coltin McCaughan, Adam Dowler and Leung will look to knock Griffin Dowler off the top of the throne. Add in Garett Britton, Mark Newson and a few new faces to category and the fences should be full for this one.

Another great sight to see on the pre-entry is nine drivers registered in Micro Max. Max Karting Group has put an effort on growing the youngest class on the roster and it’s showing in their first season.

To learn more about the event, including the regulations and registration information, visit http://maxkartinggroup.com.