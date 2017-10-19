Western Canadian Karting Championship Sets Dates for 2018 Season

On the heels of their announcement earlier this week about the return of the Western Canadian Karting Championship, the series has confirmed the dates and locations of their 2018 race season.

It was previously announced that the races would take part in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia and now we have dates.

The inaugural season for the WCKC will kickoff at Northstar Raceway near Calgary, Alberta on June 2-4. A month later, round two will take place on July 7-9 at Martensville Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With many major events expected during July and August, the final round will take on August 25-27 at Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Coliumbia, which happens to be the weekend after the Canadian Karting Championships.

As with all major karting events in Canada, the WCKC races have been added to our CKN Schedule page.

More information about the Western Canadian Karting Championship can be found on their website, http://wckc.ca.

We are CKN plan to have more information about the new series in the coming weeks.