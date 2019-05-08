Western Canadian Karting Championship Awarding Cash Prizes for Briggs Classes

Less than two weeks away from their first race of the season, the Western Canadian Karting Championship has announced they will award cash prizes for the podium finishers of the Briggs & Stratton categories.

Announcing the news on their website, as long a class has at least six entries, the payout will see the winner take home $150.00, second will earn $100.00 and third place will get $50.00. In addition, the fastest qualifier each race day will get a $50.00 MOJO Bucks gift certificate.

The series has also announced that any driver competing in a two-cycle class (Rotax or Shifter), can enter a Briggs category for $100.00.

The first stop of the season for the WCKC will see racers tackle the Greg Moore Raceway circuit in Chilliwack, British Columbia on May 17-19. CKN will be trackside for stop two of the series in Regina, Saskatchewan and racers can pre-order their CKN Summer Tour Photo Packages now!

