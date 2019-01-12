WCKC Reveals Dates and Tracks for 2019 Season

The organizers of the Western Canadian Karting Championship have revealed the dates for season two of their series. After a successful first year of racing that featured racing in three provinces, year two will utilize two different tracks.

The series will continue where it last left off, with race one returning to Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, BC on May 17-19. From there, racers will trek to Regina, SK for round two on 28-30. Closing out the year, crowning their champions and awarding the Rotax Max Grand Finals tickets will take place at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, AB on August 16-18.

Once again the series will use lottery engines for the Rotax Max classes, as well as support a full lineup of Briggs categories.

More information about the WCKC to come on CKN.