WCKC Crowns Champions at Warburg and Awards Five Rotax Grand Finals Tickets

The Western Canadian Karting Championship concluded their second season of competition this past weekend, with racers competing at the Rotax Mojo International Raceway in Warburg, Alberta. The third and final stop helped determine the 2019 class champions, as well as the winners of some big prizes from the series.

Five drivers secured tickets to become members of Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, held this year in Sarno, Italy. The class champions in Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and Rotax DD2 will now suit up against the worlds best Rotax racers this October.

British Columbia’s Kieran Hartley successfully defended his #1 in the Mini-Max division and will compete in the Grand Finals for the second straight year. Sweeping all three rounds of competition, Jason Leung, also of BC, took home the Junior Max title with ease. He too was a member of Team Canada in 2018.

In the Senior divisions, a pair of brothers from Alberta will be going to Italy. Griffin Dowler finished fourth in the Senior Max Final and that was enough to secure the title, while his brother Noel Dowler won all three rounds in the Rotax DD2 division to win the championship. In the Rotax DD2 Masters class, Jared Freeston, another Albertan, won the title.

These five drivers, along with Justin Arseneau (Rotax Junior), Patrick Woods-Toth (Rotax Senior), Davide Greco (DD2), Isaac Marritt (DD2) and Etienne LaSalle (DD2 Masters), complete the ten-driver roster of Canadians qualified for the Rotax Grand Finals.

In addition, the WCKC awarded four test opportunities with the Formula 1600 race team Exclusive Autosport. Jason Leung, Griffin Dowler, Jared Freeston and Alexander Berg were awarded and will get the chance to drive a race car.