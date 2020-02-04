Waterloo Regional Kart Club Trade Show Set for February 22

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is gearing up for the 39th season of competition in 2020 and will once again kick off the year with its annual Flea Market and Trade Show. Taking place on Saturday, February 22, racers and families of all ages and experience levels are invited to the Rockton Fairgrounds to support the show and perhaps pick up an item or two before the season begins.

The event will take place from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM and admission is only $2.00 (Kids under 12 are free). There will be vendors, Kart Racing Clubs from across Ontario, Product Suppliers for Asphalt, Dirt, Oval, Karts, Race Wear, Tires and much more. A Used Kart Korral is also being set up for sales and exchange of used parts, karts, engines, and equipment.

“The WRKC has been hard at work getting everything in place for the 2020 race season which will be our 39th consecutive year, a testament to all the members and volunteers that have made WRKC so successful over the years. This is a great event for young and old as well as new and seasoned members in preparation for our April start.”

For vendors and exhibitors looking to support the event, space is available but limited. Contact Steve Adams at 905-691-4015 or sales@relianceprecision.net to reserve your space immediately.

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family-oriented organization that races at Flamboro Speedway on Saturday mornings and encourages families to join us. Racers range from ages 7 to 70 to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go-karting club that supports the Flamborough community. To learn more about the WRKC, visit their website, http://wrkc.on.ca.

10’x10’ Booth – $40.00 ($20.00 for additional booths.)

Table Top – $20.00

Kart Korral – $10.00