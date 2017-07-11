Junior Heavy (Photo by: Lisa Black)

Waterloo Regional Kart Club Race 7 Weekend eport

WRKC enjoyed a Sunday race event this past weekend with perfect weather. The Cadet group provided some great heat racing action followed by the final with Cole Newton taking the win over Wyatt Jelley. Novice put on a great show and in the final it was Quinton Murdoch taking the feature win. Junior light was extremely competitive day in the feature it was Christian Alger taking the top spot. Jr. Heavy feature was won by Max Wright.

Senior Medium was Ciarra Collison taking the feature win. Masters continues to provide some of the best racing of the day with Dave Mordue taking the win in an action packed feature that saw Dave Mordue battle Brian Wilkinson until lap 8 when Dave was finally able to break free from the group.

Thanks again to our Race Day Sponser Highway Western Star truck sales which without them none of this would be possible. Everyone’s welcome to come on out and join us for the clubs next Special Feature Race #8 which is a fan favorite night race followed by a Fireworks display On Friday July 14 and remember no admission for spectators everyone is welcome so please bring the family out and cheer on your favorite driver.

For more info on the WRKC and scheduled racing dates please check them out at www.wrkc.on.ca

Top five results from all groups Race 7:

Cadet

1. Cole Newton

2. Wyatt Jelley

3. Kole Slote

4. Carson McFarlane

5. Caleb Campbell

Novice

1. Quinton Murdoch

2. Tenley Jackson

3. Ethan DeMenna

4. Owen Colling

5. George Grosul

Jr Lite

1. Christian Alger

2. William Adams

3. Zachary Allison

4. Ethan Slote

5. Jordan Ramsbottom

Jr Heavy

1. Max Wright

2. Josh Bisschop

3. Madison Colling

4. Piper Adams

5. Tyler DiVenanzo

Sr Medium

1. Ciarra Collison

2. Andrew Whelan

3. Tyler Paquette

4. Wesley Tobin

5. Mathew Tarr

Masters

1. Dave Mordue

2. Brian Wilkinson

3. Glen Lawrence

4. Terry Ellwood

5. Paul Harrison