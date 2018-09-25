Waterloo Regional Kart Club Crowns Their Club Champions!

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club had their final points race of the 2018 season this past weekend with most class titles still up for grabs.

The Cadet class we saw Matthew Roach taking the checkered flag over second place Caleb Campbell. Novice class was Isabella Rego over hard-charging Scotty Watkins, which provided a lot of action in the last couple of laps with great racing. Junior Lite’s win went to William Adams while the Junior Heavy feature win went to Jordan Ramsbottom.

Senior Medium had part-time driver Kyle Edgar sit in for Austin Bisschop in the #48 kart and he took the win over Ciarra Collison. The Master’s group final was extremely close the entire race with Trevor McDonald taking the win for the second week in a row over Dave Mordue, followed closely behind by Paul Harrison.

This wraps up the WRKC clubs 2018 points season. Still to come is the clubs long standing Oktoberfest Grand Prix event that brings karters from all over the province. So come on out to see this one day event now in its 37th year bring a kart, bring a friend, everyone is welcome.

Top 5 results from each group

Cadet

1) Matthew Roach 2) Caleb Campbell 3) Avery Bowers 4) Jamie Rowley5) Liam Hofrichter

Novice

1) Isabella Rego 2) Scotty Watkins 3) Nolan Hofrichter 4) Ryan Tot 5) Stewart Ross

JR Lite

1) William Adams 2) Joey Woolsey 3) Ethan Slote 4) Connor Pinos 5) Owen Colling

JR Heavy

1) Jordan Ramsbottom 2) Piper Adams 3) Jonny Robillard 4) Emerald Hopkins 5) Olivia Hopkins

SR Medium

1) Kyle Edgar 2) Ciarra Collison 3) Mathew Tarr 4) Wesley Tobin 5) Madison Colling

Masters

1) Trevor McDonald 2) Dave Mordue 3) Paul Harrison 4) Brian Wilkinson 5) Scott Elwood

With race 13 now complete the WRKC is proud to announce the 2018 Champions

CADET: Celeb Campbell from Cambridge

NOVICE: Isabella Rego from Cambridge

JR LITE: William Adams from Milton

JR HEAVY: Josh Bisschop from Dorchester

SR MEDIUM: Austin Bisschop from Dorchester

MASTERS: Brian Wilkinson from Stoney Creek

Special Thanks to our Race Day Sponsor Sunvale Homes. Since 1996 Sunvale has built homes for well over 1,000 very satisfied families. Originally starting in Orangeville, Sunvale has expanded to building new communities in Mono, Shelburne, Collingwood, Waterloo Region with a new development coming soon in the Durham area also. Sunvale Homes has received many prestigious awards including the New Home Builder of the year award for Waterloo in 2016.

These days, home buyers have very high expectations – and meeting and exceeding those expectations is Sunvale Homes’ ultimate goal.

For more information on the club and its upcoming 2019 year as well as the biggest race of the season please check us out at wrkc.on.ca.

The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go karting club and cheer on your favorite driver’s admission is always FREE.