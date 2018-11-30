Watch Live: Rotax Grand Finals + Pre Final Updates

The second to last day has arrived and everything is cutthroat from here on out at the Rotax Grand Finals in Brazil. Today, all drivers will compete in Prefinal races to determine the starting grids for tomorrows Grand Finals. Junior, Senior, DD2 and DD2 Masters will cut their field in half by days end, closing the book for many drivers who have given their best.

To clarify, the grids for today’s Pre Finals are determined by the ranking from the three heat races. Drivers will be split into two Pre Finals for each category, odds and evens, and the results from each Pre Final will be added to the heat race points total. From there, the top-36 drivers will advance to the main events.

Follow along on CKN as we keep you up to date on how our North American contingent is doing.

Heat Race Rankings

It took a little while but the heat race rankings are finally being posted.

In Junior Max, Thomas Nepveu stands fourth overall. Currently, both Townes Allen and Jason Leung are within the window, ranking 29th and 34th overall, and need to ensure they do not lose position in their PreFinals to solidify a starting spot in the Final. Allen will run in the Pre Final A, while Nepveu and Leung will take on Pre Final B.

Our Senior Max drivers have some work to do and will need a little luck as well. Bryce Choquer ranks 47th in points 11 points back of the last qualifying position. Unfortunately for Coltin McCaughan, it doesn’t appear he has a chance at making the Final as his run of bad luck placed him 69th overall.

Davide Greco has nicely moved himself up to nineteenth in the DD2 rankings and will run in Pre Final A. A smooth run should give him a solid starting spot for the Final.