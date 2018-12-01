Watch Live: Rotax Grand Finals + Finals Day Updates

The day has finally arrived, it is Finals Day at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil. 360 competitors started the week here at the Paladino International Circuit, but that number has been cut in half and the lineups are set for six Final races today.

Five of our eight Canadian drivers are still in the competition while Team USA has been cut almost in half.

It is once again very hot here in Brazil. The driver’s presentation and parade lasted nearly two hours and drivers were given water to ensure hydration. It is always a spectacle to see 360+ drivers form up for a group photo and then line the main straightaway to receive their participation medals from the Rotax staff.

Tell your friends about the live feed here on CKN and then sit back and enjoy the action.

Race Day Schedule

(All times local. EST is 2 hours behind)

Micro Max Final – 12:25 PM

Mini Max Final – 1:00 PM

Junior Max Final – 1:35 PM

Senior Max Final – 2:15 PM

DD2 Masters Final – 2:55 PM

DD2 Final – 3:35 PM