Watch Live: Rotax Grand Finals – Championship Saturday

It all comes down to today. The 2019 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will crown seven champions at the Napoli International Circuit in southern Italy.

Schedule of events:

EKart Thunder Final – 12:30 PM (6:30 AM Eastern time)

Micro Max Final – 12:55 PM (6:55 AM Eastern time)

Mini Max Final – 1:30 PM (7:40 AM Eastern time)

Kieran Hartley – Starts P15

Junior Max Final – 2:05 PM (8:05 AM Eastern time)

Jason Leung – Starts P7

Justin Arseneau – Starts P24

Senior Max Final 2:45 PM (8:45 AM Eastern time)

DD2 Masters Final – 3:25 PM (9:25 AM Eastern time)

Jared Freeston – Starts P24

DD2 Final 4:05 PM (10:05 AM Eastern time)