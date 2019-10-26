Rotax Grand Finals
Watch Live: Rotax Grand Finals – Championship Saturday
It all comes down to today. The 2019 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will crown seven champions at the Napoli International Circuit in southern Italy.
Schedule of events:
EKart Thunder Final – 12:30 PM (6:30 AM Eastern time)
Micro Max Final – 12:55 PM (6:55 AM Eastern time)
Mini Max Final – 1:30 PM (7:40 AM Eastern time)
- Kieran Hartley – Starts P15
Junior Max Final – 2:05 PM (8:05 AM Eastern time)
- Jason Leung – Starts P7
- Justin Arseneau – Starts P24
Senior Max Final 2:45 PM (8:45 AM Eastern time)
DD2 Masters Final – 3:25 PM (9:25 AM Eastern time)
- Jared Freeston – Starts P24
DD2 Final 4:05 PM (10:05 AM Eastern time)
