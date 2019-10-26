Connect with us
Watch Live: Rotax Grand Finals – Championship Saturday

Rotax Grand Finals

It all comes down to today. The 2019 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will crown seven champions at the Napoli International Circuit in southern Italy.

Schedule of events:

EKart Thunder Final – 12:30 PM (6:30 AM Eastern time)

Micro Max Final – 12:55 PM (6:55 AM Eastern time)

Mini Max Final – 1:30 PM (7:40 AM Eastern time)

  • Kieran Hartley – Starts P15

Junior Max Final – 2:05 PM (8:05 AM Eastern time)

  • Jason Leung – Starts P7
  • Justin Arseneau – Starts P24

Senior Max Final 2:45 PM (8:45 AM Eastern time)

DD2 Masters Final – 3:25 PM (9:25 AM Eastern time)

  • Jared Freeston – Starts P24

DD2 Final 4:05 PM (10:05 AM Eastern time)

