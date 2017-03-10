SRA Karting
2017 Florida Winter Tour

Watch Live: Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Finale – Ocala

Watch Live: Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Finale – Ocala

Follow along the Championship weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup.

Friday: Qualifying & Heat Races
Saturday: Heat Races
Sunday: PreFinal & Final Races

Live Timing:

@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

