Watch Live: Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Finale – Ocala

Follow along the Championship weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup.
Friday: Qualifying & Heat Races
Saturday: Heat Races
Sunday: PreFinal & Final Races
Live Timing:
Follow along the Championship weekend of the 2017 Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup.
Friday: Qualifying & Heat Races
Saturday: Heat Races
Sunday: PreFinal & Final Races
Live Timing:
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
Energy Corse North America puts on a strong performance once again at round two of the Florida...
Moving up to the Junior class in any karting category is scary, no matter who you are....
With two weeks of racing at the Palm Beach International Raceway in South Florida, PSL was able...
Canadian drivers were on display on Sunday, taking three of the six race victories on Sunday at...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login