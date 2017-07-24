Walsh Holds on For ECKC Championship as MacVoy Takes Race Win

The Briggs & Stratton Masters class nearly doubled on Sunday as an influx of club racers joined in on the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship action at Mosport Kartways. In the midst of a tight championship battle, the race really amped up as the new racers really put the pressure on, taking many of the top spots in Qualifying.

For championship leader Corey Walsh, it was a tough start to the day, muscling the tenth quickest time in qualifying and moving up only to seventh in the PreFinal, one position back of the driver chasing him for the title, Eli Yanko.

The Final featured three drivers breaking away for the race win. With no intentions for the title, Darren Kearnen, Steve MacVoy and Stephen Goebel were all chasing the top of the podium. Behind them, it was a championship frenzy as Walsh had support from his Racing Edge Motorsports teammates to help push him forward while Yanko had a great start to get ahead.

Kearnen and MacVoy would trade the lead until the end where MacVoy brought home the victory with some slick defensive driving. Goebel completed the race day podium.

Yanko steered his kart to a fourth place effort with Quinn Dewsburry pushing him for most of the race. Walsh moved into sixth on the final lap to keep the damage at a minimum and secure the title by only 30 points over Yanko. Scott Jefferies took the third step of the championship podium with Rich Folino just behind in fourth.