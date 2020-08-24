Wade Wins $550 in Mini ROK Dash for Cash Final

Pearce Wade (BirelART) is $550.00 richer after scoring the race win on Sunday in the Mini ROK Final of the CKN Dash for Cash at the Canadian Mini Indy.

After Mayer Deonarine (TonyKart) gained the advantage at the start, Wade battled back on lap two to regain the lead. He was near perfect from there, opening up a big lead that eventually saw Wade cross the finish line ten-seconds ahead of second place. He earned $500.00 for the race win, plus $50.00 for leading the most laps, coming up just one short of leading every lap.

Deonarine made a few mistakes in his first visit to CMI that kept him from battling Wade for the lead, but he still held on for second place.

In the race for third, Joey Lecce (BirelART) overtook Savio Paniccia (Kosmic) on the last lap to steal away the final step of the podium. Decklan Deonarine (TonyKart) completed the top-five.

We are hopeful to see a few more Mini ROK’s next weekend when the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship competes at CMI for round two of their championship.

Race Result: CKN Dash for Cash Mini ROK Final