Vote for 2016 CKN Driver of the Year

For five drivers, we are delivering an early Christmas gift.

Over the past two weeks you may have noticed that we have highlighted the seasons and stories of five Canadian drivers who have enjoyed spectacular race campaigns in 2016. Competing and winning in Canada’s biggest and best race events, as well as internationally, these drivers have stood out to us and earned our nomination for 2016 CKN Canadian Driver of the Year.

These five drivers are: (by clicking their name, you can read their stories)

However, in contrast to years past, we are not going to pick an outright winner and instead want the input of the CKN Nation to determine the 2016 CKN Driver of the Year.

Using the poll below, please select the driver you feel has earned the title as Canadian Driver of the Year. Voting will be open until December 31, 2016 at midnight and we will announce the winner on New Years Day 2017.

Be sure to share the poll to all of your friends and encourage everyone to vote.