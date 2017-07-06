Vortex ROK Cup Canada Now Managed by Goodwood Kartways

Get ready to Rok Canada!

The team at Goodwood Kartways is extremely excited to announce today that an agreement has been reached with OTK USA to bring Vortex Racing Engines and Rok Cup racing to Canada! Initial stock is already in place, and the first units will be on track in Ontario this week! A special Rok Cup event is being planned for the end of the current racing season and a full Rok Cup calendar will debut in 2018. Goodwood Kartways is now the exclusive Canadian importer of Vortex Racing Engines, and will soon have full product inventory available to customers and qualified dealers across Canada.

“This is an important time for karting in Canada,” said Daniel Di Leo, President of Goodwood Kartways.

“With growth at the forefront of all our decisions, introducing a program that is established around the world is very important strategically. We have put a tremendous amount of effort into building a strong karting foundation through programs like Arrive-and-Drive and the Briggs and Stratton LO206 categories, now we are looking to reestablish the next step in the sport for Canadians. After careful consideration, we believe the Rok program is a perfect fit.”

The new partnership has the full support of Vortex Italy and the OTK Kart Group, and will be supplied through OTK USA, as noted by Garrett Potter, Director of Rok Cup Promotions in Florida. “We’ve been looking for the right personnel to promote and manage a Rok Cup program in Canada for some time, and we are very happy to be able to partner with Goodwood Kartways,” he said. “The Di Leo family has been in the industry for over 20 years, manage two great facilities and have helped launch some of the most successful racing programs in North America. It’s a great fit for Vortex and we’re more than ready to Rok!”

The extensive support system allows for a great trade-in program for potential Canadian Rokkers, and one which will have very limited affect on the current racing season. From September 1st to November 1st, Goodwood Kartways is able to have an amazing trade-in opportunity which will ease the transition for drivers making a switch to a Vortex Engine. Furthermore, the confirmation of tire continuity should also be welcomed by Canadian karting families.

“We’ve really looked at the program, from design to development, level of factory support and how we can make it work,” said Marco Di Leo, Team Manager of Goodwood Intrepid.

“We’ve been a big supporter of the Vortex Rok program for the past couple of seasons in Florida, and really saw a fit for the Canadian market. This country has a number of creative and talented individuals involved in karting, and we think successful Rok Cup programs from coast to coast will rebuild two-cycle karting in Canada. The platform allows us to offer great support, prize packages and invitations to the annual Rok Finals in Lonato, Italy. It’s a well thought out, well rounded program, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Canadians will now be able to make a seamless transition to racing in Florida over the winter. Product will be on display and on track this weekend at Mosport Kartways with the second round of the Vega Cup, and all questions and inquiries welcomed and encouraged.

Vortex Engines has been at the forefront of karting for over 20 years, and collected 17 World Cups over a variety of categories. Vortex Engines’ production is divided between units for international competition, and Rok engines for one-make Rok Cup championships around the world. For more information please visit www.goodwoodkartways.com, www.vortex-rok.com, and visit us at Mosport this weekend. For dealer information please contact marco@goodwoodkartways.com.