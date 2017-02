Video: Team Movie – Making the Race

It’s been a busy start to the 2017 for Trevor Wickens. Renaming his race team to the Prime Powerteam and switching over to the BirelART chassis line just before end of 2016, Wickens was full throttle working towards getting his team and new fleet of karts ready for the Florida Winter Tour.

Documenting his journey over the past month, Wickens pieced together an awesome time-lapse video edit for our viewing pleasures.

Check it out!