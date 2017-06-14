SRA Karting
Multimedia

Video: Ride on Board with Davide Greco at Vega Cup Innisfil

Video: Ride on Board with Davide Greco at Vega Cup Innisfil

Hitch a ride with Davide Greco as he navigates the Innisfil Indy circuit during the opening round of the Vega Cup. He is piloting a Prime Powerteam BirelART chassis powered by a Vortex ROK Shifter engines.

Video by: Davide Greco.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Multimedia
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

IKMG Photos

Articles Related to Davide Greco

Articles Related to Innisfil Indy

Articles Related to Vega Cup

Copyright © 2017 International Karting Media Group.