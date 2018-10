Video: Race with PSL Karting in Las Vegas This Fall

PSL Karting is preparing for two massive events in Las Vegas, Nevada this fall: ROK the RIO and the SKUSA SuperNationals.

Enjoy this video edit by Hugo Mousseau promoting the team and the upcoming races.

Interested in joining Team PSL Karting / BirelART North America for either of the races? Contact info@pslkarting.com.