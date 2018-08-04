Video: Race Highlights – CRFKC Briggs & Stratton Summerfest

The wait is over. Our second video from the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge SummerFest is now online and it’s jam-packed full of Briggs & Stratton 206 racing! Capturing the highlights over two days of racing, Throttle Media Productions did a great job showcasing the sport of karting and all the action that happened at Mosport Kartways.

Find the biggest screen you can and broadcast this video in HD! It will only make the experience better. And when you’re done, please be kind and share it on your favourite social media apps so all your friends can enjoy this highlight reel too.

Video and edit by: Throttle Media Productions for CanadianKartingNews.com.

And if you missed the first video capturing the ROK Cup Canada action, you can watch it below.