Video: Fly Lap Media and SKUSA Showcase Why We’re All Addicted to Karting

For most of us, karting is life. At CKN, we follow our hashtag #BecauseKarting to a T. simply put, we all love karting.

Yesterday, SuperKarts! USA and Flying Lap Media posted a highlight video from their SKUSA SpringNationals event in Phoenix with an audio speech by Steve Jobs blasting over highlight after highlight of great karting action, that to put it simply, exactly explains why we’re all addicted to karting and being the best drivers we can be.

Put it on HD, turn up the volume and enjoy three minutes and thirty-seven seconds of awesome!

Video by: Flying Lap Media

