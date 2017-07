Video: First Laps of the New South Sask Kart Club Track!

On Sunday the South Sask Kart Club welcomed a handful of karters to finally put four wheels down and test out their brand new race track, WF Botkin Raceway.

Xander Oryschak, a Briggs & Stratton Junior driver was one of those lucky few and he has shared a video of his first few tours around the freshly minted track.

Ride along as he comes to grips with the new circuit!

Video by: Xander Oryschak / SSKC