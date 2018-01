Video: Epic K360 Highlight Reel From Rok Cup FWT at Palm Beach!

Turn the speakers up, put this epic video on full screen and sit back for the best two and a half minutes of your Wednesday as our friends Kart 360 along with Chris Cricca present this awesome video edit from the opening round of the 2018 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour held at Palm Beach Karting.

Video credit: kart360.com / Chris Cricca