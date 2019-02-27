SRA Karting
Florida Winter Tour

Video: Epic FWT2 Highlights from Kart360

They just keep getting better. Sit back and enjoy the highlights from the second stop of the 2019 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Video by Kart360.com and Chris Cricca.

Florida Winter Tour
