Video: Blake Choquer Recaps Round 1 of the WCKC

I have to apologize that our initial video didn’t work. As some of you saw, I took to Facebook Live on Sunday evening after round one of the Western Canadian Karting Championship in Strathmore, Alberta. I sat down with Blake Choquer, organizer of the WCKC, and Steven Chapmann of Rotax Max and we recapped the highlights of a very successful first event. However, there was an audio issue in recording and the playback failed. (I’m still learning with this video stuff)

So, while Steven and I were on our way home, Blake took the time and recorded his own video on Monday morning, which summed up most of the thoughts from our initial conversation. We hope everyone takes a few moments of their day to watch and listen as the WCKC used race one of the series to build great momentum for karting in Western Canada.

Round two of the WCKC will take place on July 6-8 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and registration is now open. Visit http://wckc.ca for more info.