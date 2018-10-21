Video: 2018 ROK International Final After Movie by Kart360

Sit back and enjoy as our friends at Kart360.com have captured the wonderful moments of the 2018 Rok Cup International Final held at South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy.
Sit back and enjoy as our friends at Kart360.com have captured the wonderful moments of the 2018 Rok Cup International Final held at South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The 2018 Rok Senior Canadian Karting Champion didn’t quite have the week in Italy he was expecting....
On Saturday afternoon at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy, Joe Crupi became part of...
It’s been a long year for many Rok racers around the world and it all comes down...
After twenty-eight heat races on Friday at South Garda Karting, four of the six classes have starting...
YouTube
RSS