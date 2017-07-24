Victory Seals ECKC Championship for Woods-Toth in Rotax Junior

Following his dominating victory on Saturday, Thomas Nepveu entered Sunday as the new championship leader and he continued to impress, qualifying on the pole-position and taking the Prefinal to open up his gap just a little more over Patrick Woods-Toth, who started the Final beside him on the front row.

It was a frenzy to start with Woods-Toth wasting no time diving down to the inside of Nepveu for the lead in corner five on the first lap. Xavier Harris and Dale Curran were also right there in the mix along with Kai Dalziel and Mackenzie Clark.

Harris made a move on Curran to sneak into third on lap two and coming up the hill to the final chicane, Harris made a move at the inside of Nepveu too. It didn’t end well for either of the championship hopefuls as Nepveu was spun and the two became tangled together as the chasing pack scurried around them.

After exchanging a few words and separating the karts, the two resumed more than half a track behind, until Nepveu was black flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct a lap later. His chance at the championship: over.

As the only driver ahead of the action, Woods-Toth gained a nice advantage and began to pull away from Dale Curran who was now in second while Dalziel and Nolan Bower were mixing it up for third. Dalziel gained the position, only to lose it when he drove wide on the exit of the final corner and Bower blew by him and from there the race was sealed.

Woods-Toth took home the checkered flag and the championship followed by Curran, who earned his second runner-up finish of the weekend, with Bower on the podium in third for the first time in his ECKC career.

Nepveu managed to hold onto second in the championship with Clark overtaking Harris for the third and final podium position.