Victory for Boscia in Briggs Junior Final; Gilkes Holds on to Win KartStars Title

Anthony Boscia (BirelART) had a big hill to climb if he wanted to win the KartStars Canada Briggs Junior championship at 3S Go-Karts in Sutton on Saturday and he tried his best, but even with a race win, it just wasn’t enough to overtake Nicholas Gilkes (BirelART) in the championship standings.

Winning both the PreFinal and the Final secured Boscia the maximum number of points he could at the fourth and final round, but a fourth-place finish for Gilkes was enough to hold on.

In the Final, Boscia went to battle with Jayden Elphage (CL Kart). The pair traded the lead a number of times but a flawless final lap by Boscia ensured Elphage didn’t have any chance to overtake.

Coming home in third was Michael Ing (Awesome Kart), who moved up to third place in the championship standings as well. Gilkes drove home fourth and Michael Schwab (Intrepid) took fifth as a great battle ensued throughout the race for positions three through six.

Race Result: Kart Stars Canada R4 Briggs Junior Final