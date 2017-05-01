Ventresca Seberras Racing Announces SC Performance Karting as Tony Kart Dealer for Quebec

Ventresca Seberras Racing is proud to announce that SC Performance Karting located in Saint-Célestin, Quebec is a Tony Kart Dealer for Quebec. SC Performance Karting has a rich history in karting as they have been selling the Tony Kart brand for several years and have a full karting track complex featuring a new 1.2 km track and a Bistro-Bar.

SC Performance Karting has a full stock of Tony Karts, OTK Kart Parts, offers complete mechanical service, and a variety of used karts. With this partnership between VSR and SC Performance Karting the Quebec region will have complete support for the Tony Kart Products!

You can find SC Performance Karting’s track 10 minutes from Trois-Rivières at: 200 rue Jean-Clermont, St-Célestin, QC. Also, they can be found at www.scperformance.ca and on Facebook by visiting their page. SC Performance Karting can be contacted at 819-383-2975 or 514-775-1213 and through their Facebook page.

Ventresca Seberras Racing est fière d’annoncer que SC Performance Karting, situé à Saint-Célestin, au Québec, est un concessionnaire Tony Kart pour le Québec. SC Performance Karting a une histoire riche en karting car ils vendent la marque Tony Kart depuis plusieurs années et disposent d’un complexe complet de piste de karting avec une nouvelle piste de 1,2 km et un Bistro-Bar.

SC Performance Karting possède un inventaire complet de Tony Karts, OTK Kart Parts, et offre un service mécanique complet ( certifié Rotax ) et une variété de karts neufs et usagés. Avec ce partenariat entre VSR et SC Performance Karting, la région du Québec aura un soutien complet pour les produits Tony Kart!

Vous pouvez trouver la piste de SC Performance Karting à 10 minutes de Trois-Rivières au: 200 rue Jean-Clermont, St-Célestin, QC. En outre, ils peuvent être consultés sur www.scperformance.ca et sur Facebook en visitant leur page. SC Performance Karting peut être contacté au 819-383-2975 ou au 514-775-1213 et à travers sa page Facebook.