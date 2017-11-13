Braden Eves has won two straight SKUSA Pro Tour races for Vemme Kart (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Vemme Kart Attending SKUSA SuperNationals with 9 Drivers

Looking to grow the VemmeKart product line in the United States, VemmeKart USA has been formed and will become the sole United States importer for the Italian manufactured product. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the motorsports capital of the world, VemmeKart USA is a brand new entity that will be the new distributor as well as the main hub for the soon to be established VemmeKart dealer network.

“We have heavily invested in the VemmeKart product and have multiple chassis in stock and available to ship,” explained VemmeKart USA’s Andy Gernand. “It has been a big undertaking so far but we are finally ready to go. A new company, new shop, updated social media and marketing program and inventory now available, we are open for business. 2018 starts now!”

VemmeKart has had great success throughout the past two seasons with Senior driver Braden Eves. Scoring race wins in Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) competition, Eves was also able to secure multiple victories in the World Karting Association (WKA) Manufacturers Cup program as well as several championships. Young Chase Gardner recently secured the Texas ProKart Challenge IAME Mini Swift championship as well as a guaranteed starting position for SKUSA SuperNationals Super Sunday in a few weeks’ time. Colin Neal was a fixture at the front of the field in national level competition and scored a handful of WKA victories as well for VemmeKart.

Gernand continued, “We will be onsite and available during the SuperNationals to discuss dealership opportunities for anyone and everyone that is interested. We invite drivers and potential dealers to come and check out the VemmeKart and allow us to answer any of your questions.”

“We have worked very hard on the American market. We knew the task at hand was not an easy one as the American market is very unique and very important, and perhaps for many manufacturers, the most important,” added Vince Mandarino, Designer and Manufacturer of the VemmeKart. “We also realized we needed to have the right material to compete against the best. VemmeKart invested a lot of resources back in Italy with in-depth data and experienced personnel, and in a two-week period, we tested over twenty VemmeKart frames with different metal and designs. The South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy had become our second home. The financial investment in both drivers and material was noticeable as after we had shipped out our latest frames, we could see that the hard work had paid off. The new homologation, FIA/CIK 47/CH/20, ‘America’ chassis was competitive from the beginning, winning some of North America’s biggest events back-to-back demonstrating without a doubt the product is good and our way into the USA market was immanent in a matter of time.”

Mandarino continued, “We are very satisfied to have found a great importer that will look after the import and distribution of the VemmeKart products. VemmeKart USA is now the new United States importer of the VemmeKart product line and is located near Indianapolis, Indiana. We want to say thank you for trusting in VemmeKart, and make it known to the North American karting community that we will continue to do our very best to make sure our factory staff in Italy stays busy in continuing the development.”

The VemmeKart Italy Factory, in conjunction with VemmeKart USA and the Argentinian importer Ruben D’Agostino, are proud to announce their Superkarts! USA SuperNationals driver line up:

Braden Eves – X30 Senior – USA

Cameron Egger – S2 – USA

Kurtis Breedings – X30 Masters – USA

Chase Gardner – Micro Swift – USA

Kevin Manning – X30 Masters – USA

Graham Sims – X30 Masters – Canada

Guido Elustondo – X30 Masters – USA

Diego Ferro – X30 Senior – Peru

Ethan Torme – Micro swift – Peru

Following the event, VemmeKart USA will have a handful of rolling chassis available including full-size chassis and the 950mm wheelbase cadet VemmeKart. All chassis will be available for pickup following Sunday’s main events in Las Vegas or shipped at purchaser’s expense.

“With the 2018 season just around the corner, VemmeKart USA will soon announce their 2018 schedule,” explained Gernand. “We have yet to finalize all of our plans, but it looks more and more like we will start our 2018 season off down in Florida for some popular winter karting programs.”

For more information on VemmeKart USA, the VemmeKart USA Race Team or the VemmeKart product line, please contact Andy Gernand at 765.620.7727. For more information via e-mail, please contact VemmeKart USA at VemmeKartUSA@mail.com. VemmeKart USA can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VemmeKartUSA or on Instagram by searching @VemmeKartUSA.