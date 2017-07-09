VEGA Cup: Lights Out Victory for Zachary Shearer at Mosport

Along with the usual classes at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge at Mosport Kartways, the Vega Cup was also on the agenda for the Saturday afternoon affair. Competing at the same time as the Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix festivities at the big track, a great group of shifter karts took to the kart track with race fans surrounding the circuit.

A dozen Senior Shifters lined up for the standing start with Ethan Simioni taking advantage of a slow start by poleman Marco Di Leo to take the early lead.

However hot on his heels, Zachary Shearer wasted no time going to the lead and did so on lap two.

From there, Shearer powered away with the victory leaving everyone in the dust. In a great drive to finish second, Antonio Serravalle came from eighth on the grid to stand on the podium and set the fastest lap of the race while round one winner Di Leo was third.

Taking home the top honours in Shifter Junior was Stefano Lucente who overtook Simone Masini at the halfway mark to earn his first shifter victory with Gianluca Savaglio third, while it was Tony DeMarco topping the podium in Shifter Masters ahead of Jimmy Lo and Giles Gallie.