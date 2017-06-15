Hot Tub Covers Canada
CKN Exclusive

US Open/USRGN Pre-Entry List: Over 100 Rotax Drivers!

We’ve been granted permission to publish the list of drivers registered for the US Open/US Rotax Grand Nationals in New Jersey and as we hinted before, it’s looking pretty good and much better than we were initially expecting after everything that has happened to the US Rotax scene over the past six months.

The event will be all Rotax Max classes as organizers have cut out the Shifter classes after little interest was shown in the pre-entry, which leaves us puzzled given the number of shifter drivers in the Northeast USA region, but nonetheless we are excited for the action that will be on track.

There are no less than 20 drivers in Micro-Max, Mini-Max and Rotax Senior and we expect Rotax Junior to eclipse this number as well when all the last-minute registrations roll in. Hopefully posting the list will entice a few last minute entries as well.

PSL Karting leads the number of entries with seventeen drivers supporting their BirelART or Ricciardo Kart colours. BENIK Kart has a good contingent of Micro and Mini drivers, while a number of teams enter with good number of drivers as well including Prime Powerteam, J3 Competition, Nitro Kart, Speed Concepts Racing, Rolison Performance Group, Mike Doty Racing and BBR Karting. On top of it all, there are a number of privateer efforts as well to round of the paddock. It is good to see the entries spread across many different tents. It’s no 250-driver race, but it’s still pretty well supported.

Interestingly, there is only a couple international drivers, a number much lower than we anticipated, with the majority being from the USA or Canada.

Six drivers enter the race already qualified for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as Mini-Max racer Jack Armstrong (COA), Rotax Senior’s Ryan MacDermid (US Open Vegas), Ryan Norberg (FWT), DD2 driver Jeffrey Kingsley (FWT) and Rotax Masters drives Scott Roberts (FWT) and Billy Cleavelin (COA) have secured their tickets in previous races.

While it’s late, it’s not too late to enter for those interested. Click here to register.

Finally, the official schedule will be released next week.

Rotax Micro-Max

Driver Team Country
 ALFONSO LOMBARDO  AL RACING USA
 CHRISTIAN RUTTY  VELOCITY ACADEMY USA
 MIGUEL COSTA  MC RACING USA
 NIKITA JOHNSON  BENIK KART USA
 COOPER SHIPMAN  BENIK KART USA
 DANNY DYSZELSKI  KAOS KART SHOP USA
 BRENT CREWS  NITRO KART USA
 MILES HEWITT  ENERGY KART USA
 TRAYC WALKER-SCOTT  BENIK-KART USA
 SAM AVRUTSKY  GUNRAY RACING USA
 MICHAEL COSTELLO  MCALEER RACING USA
 MAX GARCIA  ANDERSON RACING USA
 JACK JEFFERS  ORSOLON RACING USA
 JAMES EGOZI  KOENE USA USA
 NOAH BAKER  ENERGY KART NORTH AMERICA USA
 BENJAMIN MAIER  NITRO KART USA
 PAUL BOCUSE  SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA
 FRANKIE IADEVAIA  NITRO KART USA
 ALEX POWELL  SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA
 GRAHAM TRAMMELL  ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA
 LUCAS SZABO  ZSOLT SZABO USA

Rotax Mini-Max

Driver Team Country
 LUCA MARS  ENERGY KART  USA
 ELIO GIOVANE  BENIK KART  USA
 ENZO SWAN  BENIK KART  USA
 ADAM MOOR  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA
 JACK ARMSTRONG**  BENIK KART  USA
 MARCELLO PANICCIA  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA
 KYFFIN SIMPSON  SPEED CONCEPTS RACING  USA
 SANTIAGO TRISINI  BENIK KART  USA
 DALE CURRAN  KOENE USA  CANADA
 CHLOE CHAMBERS  MIKE DOTY RACING  USA
 JUSTIN ARSENEAU  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 DIEGO CONTECHA  ORSOLON RACING  COLUMBIA
 JOSH PIERSON  ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP  USA
 AIDAN FOX  J3 COMPETITION  USA
 KARSTEN DEFONCE  RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS  USA
 ELI TRULL  TEAM FELON  USA
 COLE KILLIAN  KILLIAN RACING  USA
 CONNOR ZILISCH  TEAM FELON  USA
 FRANKIE ESPOSITO  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA
 TIMMY TROSTEL  BENIK KART  USA
 EVAN SLATER  DRT RACING  USA

Rotax Junior Max

Driver Team Country
 JOSH GREEN  IRON ROCK MOTORSPORTS  USA
 HANNAH GREENEMEIER  ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP  USA
 FILIP NIEMKIEWICZ  PKS  USA
 DYLAN TAVELLA  IRON ROCK MOTORSPORTS  USA
 EAMON LOWE  VENTRESCA-SEBARRAS RACING  CANADA
 THOMAS NEPVEU  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 MARK DAVIS  RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS  CANADA
 JUSTIN WHITE  USA
 DILLON DEFONCE  RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS  USA
 RAFE ABDULALI  MCALEER MOTORSPORT  USA
 PATRICK WOODS-TOTH  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 EMMA DELATTRE  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 ETHAN HO  BBR KARTING  USA
 JORDAN PULICE  ORSOLON RACING  USA
 JEREMY FAIRBAIRN  SPEED CONCEPTS RACING  USA
 ALEJANDRO JARAMILLO  KOENE USA  USA
 JASON LEUNG  BBR KARTING  CANADA
 ARIAS DUEKMEDJIAN  ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP  USA
 MACKENZIE CLARK  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA

Rotax Senior Max

Driver Team Country
 KYLE DUPELL  BBR KARTING  USA
 STEPHEN MALLOZZI  PSL KARTING  USA
 JACOB GULICK  ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP  USA
 RYAN MACDERMID**  RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS  CANADA
 MAX HEWITT  J3 COMPETITION  USA
 CHRISTOPHER CHANKO  VENTRESCA-SEBARRAS RACING  CANADA
 COLE HOOTON  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA
 NICK LANDI  VELOCITY  USA
 BRAYDEN WERNER  OVRP  USA
 MARC-ANTOINE POIRER  C-RAD/RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS  CANADA
 ADAM RYLANCE  PSL KARTING  USA
 RYAN NORBERG**  PSL KARTING  USA
 RUSSELL SOTO  PSL KARTING  USA
 MICHAEL D’ORLANDO  PSL KARTING  USA
 JEREMY DOLL  J3 COMPETITION  USA
 MASON BUCK  BBR KARTING  USA
 NICHOLAS D’ORLANDO  J3 COMPETITION  USA
 THOMAS SIMARD  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 CARSON KAPICA  OVRP  USA
 MICHAEL SPUTORE  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 ALEX GELICIUS  MIKE DOTY RACING  USA

Rotax DD2/DD2M

Driver Team Country
 MICHAEL MCCARTHY  ANDERSON RACING  USA
 DAVIDE GRECO  PSL KARTING  CANADA
 JUSTIN LUIK  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA
 ETHAN SIMIONI  PRIME POWERTEAM  CANADA
 JEFF KINGSLEY**  PSL KARTING  CANADA

DD2 MASTERS
 NATHAN MAUEL  PSL KARTING  USA
 SCOTT HOWARD  PSL KARTING  AUSTRALIA
 RAFITA MORO LOCO  SVK MOTORSPORTS  USA
 ARIEL CASTRO  PSL KARTING  USA
 LUIS ZERVIGON  PSL KARTING  USA

Rotax Masters Max

Driver Team Country
 PHIL PIGNATARO  GUNRAY RACING  USA
 ANTONIO SPARACIO  SOLOKART  USA
 SALVATORE SPARACIO  SOLOKART  USA
 JOHN ROBICHEAUX  KILLIAN SERVICES  USA
 ADAM PETTIT  SOLOKART  USA
 SCOTT ROBERTS**  SPEED CONCEPTS RACING  USA
 LUIS SCHIAVO  SVK MOTORSPORTS  USA
 BILLY CLEAVELIN**  ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP  USA
 CHRIS MCGINLEY  FULKRUM  USA
 JOHN BONANNO  J3 COMPETITION  USA
 DEREK WANG  BBR KARTING  USA

**Designates driver is already qualified for the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

