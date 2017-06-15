US Open/USRGN Pre-Entry List: Over 100 Rotax Drivers!

We’ve been granted permission to publish the list of drivers registered for the US Open/US Rotax Grand Nationals in New Jersey and as we hinted before, it’s looking pretty good and much better than we were initially expecting after everything that has happened to the US Rotax scene over the past six months.

The event will be all Rotax Max classes as organizers have cut out the Shifter classes after little interest was shown in the pre-entry, which leaves us puzzled given the number of shifter drivers in the Northeast USA region, but nonetheless we are excited for the action that will be on track.

There are no less than 20 drivers in Micro-Max, Mini-Max and Rotax Senior and we expect Rotax Junior to eclipse this number as well when all the last-minute registrations roll in. Hopefully posting the list will entice a few last minute entries as well.

PSL Karting leads the number of entries with seventeen drivers supporting their BirelART or Ricciardo Kart colours. BENIK Kart has a good contingent of Micro and Mini drivers, while a number of teams enter with good number of drivers as well including Prime Powerteam, J3 Competition, Nitro Kart, Speed Concepts Racing, Rolison Performance Group, Mike Doty Racing and BBR Karting. On top of it all, there are a number of privateer efforts as well to round of the paddock. It is good to see the entries spread across many different tents. It’s no 250-driver race, but it’s still pretty well supported.

Interestingly, there is only a couple international drivers, a number much lower than we anticipated, with the majority being from the USA or Canada.

Six drivers enter the race already qualified for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as Mini-Max racer Jack Armstrong (COA), Rotax Senior’s Ryan MacDermid (US Open Vegas), Ryan Norberg (FWT), DD2 driver Jeffrey Kingsley (FWT) and Rotax Masters drives Scott Roberts (FWT) and Billy Cleavelin (COA) have secured their tickets in previous races.

While it’s late, it’s not too late to enter for those interested. Click here to register.

Finally, the official schedule will be released next week.

Rotax Micro-Max

Driver Team Country ALFONSO LOMBARDO AL RACING USA CHRISTIAN RUTTY VELOCITY ACADEMY USA MIGUEL COSTA MC RACING USA NIKITA JOHNSON BENIK KART USA COOPER SHIPMAN BENIK KART USA DANNY DYSZELSKI KAOS KART SHOP USA BRENT CREWS NITRO KART USA MILES HEWITT ENERGY KART USA TRAYC WALKER-SCOTT BENIK-KART USA SAM AVRUTSKY GUNRAY RACING USA MICHAEL COSTELLO MCALEER RACING USA MAX GARCIA ANDERSON RACING USA JACK JEFFERS ORSOLON RACING USA JAMES EGOZI KOENE USA USA NOAH BAKER ENERGY KART NORTH AMERICA USA BENJAMIN MAIER NITRO KART USA PAUL BOCUSE SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA FRANKIE IADEVAIA NITRO KART USA ALEX POWELL SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA GRAHAM TRAMMELL ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA LUCAS SZABO ZSOLT SZABO USA

Rotax Mini-Max

Driver Team Country LUCA MARS ENERGY KART USA ELIO GIOVANE BENIK KART USA ENZO SWAN BENIK KART USA ADAM MOOR PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA JACK ARMSTRONG** BENIK KART USA MARCELLO PANICCIA PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA KYFFIN SIMPSON SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA SANTIAGO TRISINI BENIK KART USA DALE CURRAN KOENE USA CANADA CHLOE CHAMBERS MIKE DOTY RACING USA JUSTIN ARSENEAU PSL KARTING CANADA DIEGO CONTECHA ORSOLON RACING COLUMBIA JOSH PIERSON ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA AIDAN FOX J3 COMPETITION USA KARSTEN DEFONCE RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS USA ELI TRULL TEAM FELON USA COLE KILLIAN KILLIAN RACING USA CONNOR ZILISCH TEAM FELON USA FRANKIE ESPOSITO PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA TIMMY TROSTEL BENIK KART USA EVAN SLATER DRT RACING USA

Rotax Junior Max

Driver Team Country JOSH GREEN IRON ROCK MOTORSPORTS USA HANNAH GREENEMEIER ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA FILIP NIEMKIEWICZ PKS USA DYLAN TAVELLA IRON ROCK MOTORSPORTS USA EAMON LOWE VENTRESCA-SEBARRAS RACING CANADA THOMAS NEPVEU PSL KARTING CANADA MARK DAVIS RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS CANADA JUSTIN WHITE USA DILLON DEFONCE RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS USA RAFE ABDULALI MCALEER MOTORSPORT USA PATRICK WOODS-TOTH PSL KARTING CANADA EMMA DELATTRE PSL KARTING CANADA ETHAN HO BBR KARTING USA JORDAN PULICE ORSOLON RACING USA JEREMY FAIRBAIRN SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA ALEJANDRO JARAMILLO KOENE USA USA JASON LEUNG BBR KARTING CANADA ARIAS DUEKMEDJIAN ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA MACKENZIE CLARK PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA

Rotax Senior Max

Driver Team Country KYLE DUPELL BBR KARTING USA STEPHEN MALLOZZI PSL KARTING USA JACOB GULICK ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA RYAN MACDERMID** RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS CANADA MAX HEWITT J3 COMPETITION USA CHRISTOPHER CHANKO VENTRESCA-SEBARRAS RACING CANADA COLE HOOTON PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA NICK LANDI VELOCITY USA BRAYDEN WERNER OVRP USA MARC-ANTOINE POIRER C-RAD/RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS CANADA ADAM RYLANCE PSL KARTING USA RYAN NORBERG** PSL KARTING USA RUSSELL SOTO PSL KARTING USA MICHAEL D’ORLANDO PSL KARTING USA JEREMY DOLL J3 COMPETITION USA MASON BUCK BBR KARTING USA NICHOLAS D’ORLANDO J3 COMPETITION USA THOMAS SIMARD PSL KARTING CANADA CARSON KAPICA OVRP USA MICHAEL SPUTORE PSL KARTING CANADA ALEX GELICIUS MIKE DOTY RACING USA

Rotax DD2/DD2M

Driver Team Country MICHAEL MCCARTHY ANDERSON RACING USA DAVIDE GRECO PSL KARTING CANADA JUSTIN LUIK PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA ETHAN SIMIONI PRIME POWERTEAM CANADA JEFF KINGSLEY** PSL KARTING CANADA DD2 MASTERS NATHAN MAUEL PSL KARTING USA SCOTT HOWARD PSL KARTING AUSTRALIA RAFITA MORO LOCO SVK MOTORSPORTS USA ARIEL CASTRO PSL KARTING USA LUIS ZERVIGON PSL KARTING USA

Rotax Masters Max

Driver Team Country PHIL PIGNATARO GUNRAY RACING USA ANTONIO SPARACIO SOLOKART USA SALVATORE SPARACIO SOLOKART USA JOHN ROBICHEAUX KILLIAN SERVICES USA ADAM PETTIT SOLOKART USA SCOTT ROBERTS** SPEED CONCEPTS RACING USA LUIS SCHIAVO SVK MOTORSPORTS USA BILLY CLEAVELIN** ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP USA CHRIS MCGINLEY FULKRUM USA JOHN BONANNO J3 COMPETITION USA DEREK WANG BBR KARTING USA

**Designates driver is already qualified for the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.