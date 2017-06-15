US Open/USRGN Pre-Entry List: Over 100 Rotax Drivers!

We’ve been granted permission to publish the list of drivers registered for the US Open/US Rotax Grand Nationals in New Jersey and as we hinted before, it’s looking pretty good and much better than we were initially expecting after everything that has happened to the US Rotax scene over the past six months.
The event will be all Rotax Max classes as organizers have cut out the Shifter classes after little interest was shown in the pre-entry, which leaves us puzzled given the number of shifter drivers in the Northeast USA region, but nonetheless we are excited for the action that will be on track.
There are no less than 20 drivers in Micro-Max, Mini-Max and Rotax Senior and we expect Rotax Junior to eclipse this number as well when all the last-minute registrations roll in. Hopefully posting the list will entice a few last minute entries as well.
PSL Karting leads the number of entries with seventeen drivers supporting their BirelART or Ricciardo Kart colours. BENIK Kart has a good contingent of Micro and Mini drivers, while a number of teams enter with good number of drivers as well including Prime Powerteam, J3 Competition, Nitro Kart, Speed Concepts Racing, Rolison Performance Group, Mike Doty Racing and BBR Karting. On top of it all, there are a number of privateer efforts as well to round of the paddock. It is good to see the entries spread across many different tents. It’s no 250-driver race, but it’s still pretty well supported.
Interestingly, there is only a couple international drivers, a number much lower than we anticipated, with the majority being from the USA or Canada.
Six drivers enter the race already qualified for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as Mini-Max racer Jack Armstrong (COA), Rotax Senior’s Ryan MacDermid (US Open Vegas), Ryan Norberg (FWT), DD2 driver Jeffrey Kingsley (FWT) and Rotax Masters drives Scott Roberts (FWT) and Billy Cleavelin (COA) have secured their tickets in previous races.
While it’s late, it’s not too late to enter for those interested. Click here to register.
Finally, the official schedule will be released next week.
Rotax Micro-Max
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|ALFONSO LOMBARDO
|AL RACING
|USA
|CHRISTIAN RUTTY
|VELOCITY ACADEMY
|USA
|MIGUEL COSTA
|MC RACING
|USA
|NIKITA JOHNSON
|BENIK KART
|USA
|COOPER SHIPMAN
|BENIK KART
|USA
|DANNY DYSZELSKI
|KAOS KART SHOP
|USA
|BRENT CREWS
|NITRO KART
|USA
|MILES HEWITT
|ENERGY KART
|USA
|TRAYC WALKER-SCOTT
|BENIK-KART
|USA
|SAM AVRUTSKY
|GUNRAY RACING
|USA
|MICHAEL COSTELLO
|MCALEER RACING
|USA
|MAX GARCIA
|ANDERSON RACING
|USA
|JACK JEFFERS
|ORSOLON RACING
|USA
|JAMES EGOZI
|KOENE USA
|USA
|NOAH BAKER
|ENERGY KART NORTH AMERICA
|USA
|BENJAMIN MAIER
|NITRO KART
|USA
|PAUL BOCUSE
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|USA
|FRANKIE IADEVAIA
|NITRO KART
|USA
|ALEX POWELL
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|USA
|GRAHAM TRAMMELL
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|USA
|LUCAS SZABO
|ZSOLT SZABO
|USA
Rotax Mini-Max
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|LUCA MARS
|ENERGY KART
|USA
|ELIO GIOVANE
|BENIK KART
|USA
|ENZO SWAN
|BENIK KART
|USA
|ADAM MOOR
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
|JACK ARMSTRONG**
|BENIK KART
|USA
|MARCELLO PANICCIA
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
|KYFFIN SIMPSON
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|USA
|SANTIAGO TRISINI
|BENIK KART
|USA
|DALE CURRAN
|KOENE USA
|CANADA
|CHLOE CHAMBERS
|MIKE DOTY RACING
|USA
|JUSTIN ARSENEAU
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|DIEGO CONTECHA
|ORSOLON RACING
|COLUMBIA
|JOSH PIERSON
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|USA
|AIDAN FOX
|J3 COMPETITION
|USA
|KARSTEN DEFONCE
|RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|USA
|ELI TRULL
|TEAM FELON
|USA
|COLE KILLIAN
|KILLIAN RACING
|USA
|CONNOR ZILISCH
|TEAM FELON
|USA
|FRANKIE ESPOSITO
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
|TIMMY TROSTEL
|BENIK KART
|USA
|EVAN SLATER
|DRT RACING
|USA
Rotax Junior Max
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|JOSH GREEN
|IRON ROCK MOTORSPORTS
|USA
|HANNAH GREENEMEIER
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|USA
|FILIP NIEMKIEWICZ
|PKS
|USA
|DYLAN TAVELLA
|IRON ROCK MOTORSPORTS
|USA
|EAMON LOWE
|VENTRESCA-SEBARRAS RACING
|CANADA
|THOMAS NEPVEU
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|MARK DAVIS
|RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|CANADA
|JUSTIN WHITE
|USA
|DILLON DEFONCE
|RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|USA
|RAFE ABDULALI
|MCALEER MOTORSPORT
|USA
|PATRICK WOODS-TOTH
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|EMMA DELATTRE
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|ETHAN HO
|BBR KARTING
|USA
|JORDAN PULICE
|ORSOLON RACING
|USA
|JEREMY FAIRBAIRN
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|USA
|ALEJANDRO JARAMILLO
|KOENE USA
|USA
|JASON LEUNG
|BBR KARTING
|CANADA
|ARIAS DUEKMEDJIAN
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|USA
|MACKENZIE CLARK
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
Rotax Senior Max
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|KYLE DUPELL
|BBR KARTING
|USA
|STEPHEN MALLOZZI
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|JACOB GULICK
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|USA
|RYAN MACDERMID**
|RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|CANADA
|MAX HEWITT
|J3 COMPETITION
|USA
|CHRISTOPHER CHANKO
|VENTRESCA-SEBARRAS RACING
|CANADA
|COLE HOOTON
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
|NICK LANDI
|VELOCITY
|USA
|BRAYDEN WERNER
|OVRP
|USA
|MARC-ANTOINE POIRER
|C-RAD/RACING EDGE MOTORSPORTS
|CANADA
|ADAM RYLANCE
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|RYAN NORBERG**
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|RUSSELL SOTO
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|MICHAEL D’ORLANDO
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|JEREMY DOLL
|J3 COMPETITION
|USA
|MASON BUCK
|BBR KARTING
|USA
|NICHOLAS D’ORLANDO
|J3 COMPETITION
|USA
|THOMAS SIMARD
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|CARSON KAPICA
|OVRP
|USA
|MICHAEL SPUTORE
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|ALEX GELICIUS
|MIKE DOTY RACING
|USA
Rotax DD2/DD2M
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|MICHAEL MCCARTHY
|ANDERSON RACING
|USA
|DAVIDE GRECO
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|JUSTIN LUIK
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
|ETHAN SIMIONI
|PRIME POWERTEAM
|CANADA
|JEFF KINGSLEY**
|PSL KARTING
|CANADA
|
DD2 MASTERS
|NATHAN MAUEL
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|SCOTT HOWARD
|PSL KARTING
|AUSTRALIA
|RAFITA MORO LOCO
|SVK MOTORSPORTS
|USA
|ARIEL CASTRO
|PSL KARTING
|USA
|LUIS ZERVIGON
|PSL KARTING
|USA
Rotax Masters Max
|Driver
|Team
|Country
|PHIL PIGNATARO
|GUNRAY RACING
|USA
|ANTONIO SPARACIO
|SOLOKART
|USA
|SALVATORE SPARACIO
|SOLOKART
|USA
|JOHN ROBICHEAUX
|KILLIAN SERVICES
|USA
|ADAM PETTIT
|SOLOKART
|USA
|SCOTT ROBERTS**
|SPEED CONCEPTS RACING
|USA
|LUIS SCHIAVO
|SVK MOTORSPORTS
|USA
|BILLY CLEAVELIN**
|ROLISON PERFORMANCE GROUP
|USA
|CHRIS MCGINLEY
|FULKRUM
|USA
|JOHN BONANNO
|J3 COMPETITION
|USA
|DEREK WANG
|BBR KARTING
|USA
**Designates driver is already qualified for the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login