US Open of New Jersey: Your Chance to Qualify for RMCGF Team Canada!

Next weekend (June 22-25) is the opportunity for everyone with a Rotax Max engine to qualify for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and the chance to be a part of our prestigious Team Canada, defending Nations Cup Champions at the global Rotax event.

Since the number of invitations in Canada to the Rotax Grand Finals in 2017 has slimmed down, there’s even more of a reason for you to compete in the US Open of New Jersey, which is also the US Rotax Grand Nationals, for your opportunity to make Team Canada and travel to Portimao, Portugal to compete against many of the best Rotax racers from around the world and represent your country in an event unlike any other.

A sneak peek at the pre-entry list has us really excited to attend, with strong numbers across the board!

Pre-event registration will close Thursday June 15 at 9:00PM. If you’ve already made plans to attending, don’t wait to get your registration in.

For the first time in North America, there will be an engine raffle for the Rotax Micro-Max and Mini-Max classes, meaning drivers for those categories only need to arrive in New Jersey with just their chassis. This is a great opportunity to really have the best young racers stand out from the crowd on equal Rotax Max power plants.

While five of the twelve Rotax Grand Finals tickets are reserved for US drivers, the remaining seven (one for each class) is up for grabs to all competing drivers. Quite simply, winning at the US Open of New Jersey will earn you a ticket to compete at the Rotax Grand Finals in Portugal.

Many Canadian race teams have confirmed their presence at the event including PSL Karting, BBR Karting, Prime Powerteam, Energy Kart North America, Racing Edge Motorsports and Ventresca-Sebarras Racing with more are expected.

Update 06/14: Due to the lack of interest, the Shifter Classes have been axed.

It will be a great weekend in New Jersey, we hope to see everyone there!