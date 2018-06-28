US Open of New Jersey: Rotax Senior Max Preview

In our second preview for the upcoming US Open of New Jersey, we’re having a look at the Rotax Senior Max category, where six countries will be represented and where we could most likely see a surprise winner on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the entrant list has 28 drivers, six of whom have competed in the Rotax Grand Finals in years past. Two tickets to the Grand Finals are up for grabs in Senior Max, one exclusively for a driver from the USA and one open to the world, and like last years event in New Jersey, we’re expecting a couple last minute entrants to throw their hands in the mix, just like Luke Selliken did en route to his victory.

There is a strong contingent of USA drivers who could come out on top in New Jersey. Hannah Greenemeier has been one of the busiest karters in 2018 and has been earning top results. She was on the podium in Junior last year to earn her way on to Team USA and we know she is aiming for the same this year. Dylan Tavella hasn’t been in a kart as much this year, racing in the US Formula 4 program instead, but we know he hasn’t lost his touch and will be fast in his home region. Stephen Mallozzi has traded the microphone back for a go-kart and looks to stand on the podium again in New Jersey after finishing third last year. Mathias Ramirez is another driver to keep an eye on, he’s always been a threat in Rotax powered kart. David Ilavia and Adam Rylance are two more young Americans with a chance to make a name for themselves in New Jersey. Brendon Baker and Max Hewitt travel from the west looking to put CRG back on the podium.

Four Canadians will be in attendance in New Jersey and all could add their name to Team Canada before anyone else in 2018. Samuel Lupien has been busy racing in the USA this year and has earned some podiums in very tough competition while Nicholas Hornbostel, Cole Hooton, and Marc-Antoine Poirer have all been on the podium in regional competitions this year.

After competing in the Grand Finals last year in Portugal, Bradley Barrett is traveling to New Jersey for another chance to be a part of the always dominant Team GBR while Australia’s Elly Morrow is another international driver hoping to make a statement in Jersey. Columbia and Ecuador will also have a presense in Jersey courtesy of Tomas Guerrero and Eduardo Feliz Jr.

