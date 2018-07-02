US Open of New Jersey: Rotax DD2, DD2 Masters and Max Masters Preview

The week is finally here. The US Open of New Jersey will begin this Wednesday with the raffling of engines for all competitors at the New Jersey Motorsports Park. The entry lists continue to grow as the date edges closer to karts finally rolling out onto the NJMP circuit.

In our final preview of the race entry, we’re looking at the Rotax DD2, DD2 Masters and Max Masters fields. These three categories are a little smaller than Mini-Max, Junior Max, and Senior Max, but still help round out the nearly 120 entries that will race in New Jersey, competing for Rotax Grand Finals tickets.

The DD2 classes are very international with seven different nations represented among the sixteen two-speed machines. The entrants are also divided when it comes to chassis choice, with BirelART supported by eight drivers, while CRG has four drivers, CompKart has three and TonyKart has just one, in the likes of Daniel Formal, who has a US Rotax Grand National title in Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior and DD2 Max.

Australia is represented by Jak Preston in DD2 and Scott Howard in DD2 Masters. Preston is an Australian Rotax Junior Max National Champion from a year ago and travels to the USA with intentions of winning his ticket back to the Rotax Grand Finals. Howard will also be seeking another chance to represent his home country at the global Rotax event.

There will be three Canadians chasing the Rotax DD2 title. Davide Greco was victorious a year ago in New Jersey and returns to defend his US Open title. Isaac Marritt has been competing in DD2 for the past year and quickly has gotten up to speed while Alexandre Gauthier will also be in pursuit of the victory. All three will race with Canadian powerhouse PSL Karting.

A trio of Columbians has also entered that hands in the battle. Juan Diego Villacis represented his home country at last years Rotax Grand Finals, while Camilo Matiz and Santiago Guerro will run in the DD2 Master’s division.

The US contingent in DD2/DD2 Masters is also very strong, showing that while the total entry is a little, but there is no shortage of talent. Along with Formal in DD2, Derek Wang and Luis Schiavo will compete in DD2 Masters. Both have been very successful in years past at the Rotax Grand Finals and look for their invite for another chance to take on the world. Max Hewitt and Kyle Appuzzo will also represent the USA in DD2.

Rotax DD2/DD2M Entry List, as of July 1.

Number Country Driver Chassis 403 USA Kyle Appuzzo CompKart 416 CAN Davide Greco BirelART 422 USA Max Hewitt CRG 424 RSA Ivana Cetinich BirelART 425 COL Juan Diego Villacis CompKart 437 USA Danny Formal TonyKart 443 AUS Jak Preston CompKart 445 CAN Isaac Marritt BirelART 474 CAN Alexandre Gauthier BirelART 489 PER Micheal Greenfield BirelART 507 COL Camilo Matiz CRG 539 AUS Scott Howard BirelART 546 USA Luis Schiavo BirelART 558 ARG Henry Martin CRG 569 COL Santiago Guerro CRG 588 USA Derek Wang BirelART

The Max Masters division will feature mainly of entrants from the USA. Billy Cleavelin earned the win a year ago in New Jersey and is driven to get back to the Rotax Grand Finals.

Leading his challengers will be Adam Pettit, John Bonanno and Chad Wallace, all drivers who have shown speed in the Master’s division in the past. Salvatore Sparacio finished in the top-five a year ago in New Jersey and looks to improve that result as will Chris McGinley, who finished seventh last year.

Brazil’s Antonio Pizzonia and Pedro Cabrera of the Dominican represent the international contingent in Max Masters.

Rotax Masters Max Entry List, as of July 1.

Number Country Driver Chassis 603 BRA Antonio Pizzonia TonyKart 605 USA Chad Wallace BirelART 609 DOM Pedro Cabrera CRG 612 USA Salvatore Sparacio SoloKart 623 USA Adam Pettit SoloKart 653 USA Paul Montopoli CompKart 658 USA Billy Cleavelin Kosmic 671 USA Chris McGinley CompKart 672 USA John Bonanno CompKart 677 USA Miguel Mier TonyKart 693 USA Jeffrey Clyde CompKart

CKN will travel to New Jersey for the big event and provide coverage all week long as drivers pursue the US Open and US Rotax Grand National titles as well as the chance to represent their home countries in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil.