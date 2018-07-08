RPG teammates Samuel Lupien and Hannah Greenemeier earned tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals, while Englishman Bradley Barrett completed the podium. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

US Open: Lupien Pulls Away with Great Pace in Senior Max Final

Samuel Lupien (RPG/Kosmic) will be going back to the Rotax Grand Finals after pulling away to a 3.9-second victory in Rotax Senior Max.

The Canadian slotted in behind Mathias Ramirez (HR/TonyKart on lap one after Hannah Greenemeier (RPG/Kosmic) and the entire outside row got off to a slow start. This left drivers scrambling for positions, including speedy front runners Bradley Barrett (Koene/TonyKart) and Josh Green (MDR/Kosmic) well down the running order.

Lupien went to the lead on lap two and this left Ramirez under attack. First from Mason Buck (Koene/TonyKart), but also from David Ilavia (J3/CompKart) and Barrett.

As the dicing for second went on, Lupien began to build up a lead and after putting down three consistent fastest laps of the race, Lupien was out front by more than one and half seconds at halfway. The six kart battle for second broke apart at that halfway mark when Ilavia pushed Cole Hooton (Prime-PSL/BirelART) into Buck, in turn, three, sending them both into the grass.

With Lupien well out front, it came down to Barett, Ramirez, and Greenemeier for second place. Ilavia ran fifth but was had lost touch with the pack.

Coming to the final lap, Greenemeier finally got by Ramirez in turn three. Through the backstretch the trio ran in line until Ramirez went for it at the bottom of the hill, passing both karts and making contact with Barrett on the way through. Greenemeier got the better exit and repassed Ramirez. But Ramirez returned the favour entering the final chicane to cross the line in second, just ahead of Greenemeier and Barrett. Ilavia surrendered the fifth position with one lap to go when he blew a chain in turn four, moving Green to fifth.

Following the race, officials determined that Ramirez was at fault for his contact with Barrett, giving him a three-second penalty, moving Greenemeier to second and Barrett onto the podium. This also put Greenemeier into position to take home the second Grand Finals ticket. Ramirez protested the decision, but officials stuck to their initial call.